Leftovers: GNU/Linux
Munich Is Ditching Linux And Adopting Windows For “No Technical Reason”
Last month, the corridors of open source world were filled with whispers of Munich ditching Linux and making a switch to the closed world of Windows. The reports weren’t a product of someone’s imagination as the city voted to investigate the viability of adoption of Windows.
Pi Day through time: From Einstein to Linux to Tom Waits
March 14 (3/14) is a day for celebrating the mathematical constant of pi, which starts with the digits 3.14. But the numbering coincidence isn't the only reason to recognize this day. Join us as we stroll through history to revisit auspicious events that happened on Pi Days past.
Linux: The best distros for newbies?
Linux offers an amazing range of distributions for all users, but for newbies it can be difficult to decide which distro to start with on their computers.
Linux Top 3: Manjaro 17, Parrot Security 3.5 and Tails 2.11
Manjaro is a Arch Linux based distribution that has both KDE and Xfce desktop as options for users. The Manjaro 17.0 release is codenamed Gellivara.
Linux Mint and Mir 1.0
