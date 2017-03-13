Linux Mint and Mir 1.0
-
Refreshed stable Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 2 'Betsy' ISO images now available
-
Mir and Zesty
Mir is continuing to make progress towards a 1.0 release and, meanwhile, Zesty Zapus (Ubuntu 17.04) is continuing to make progress towards final freeze.
-
Mir 1.0 Expected To Come Early In Ubuntu 17.10 Cycle
Canonical developer Alan Griffiths has shared a few details about getting Mir 1.0 ready for release.
Long story short, they are expecting to officially release Mir 1.0 with an ABI guarantee early in the Ubuntu 17.10 development cycle. It's yet to be firmly decided whether there will be one major release before going to v1.0 (it would be v0.27), but it's looking like not too far after Ubuntu 17.04 is released next month, we could see Mir 1.0 declared.
-
Linux Mint and Mir 1.0
