Ubuntu 12.04 LTS Lives Beyond 5 Years
-
Canonical extends Ubuntu 12.04 support for paying customers
I was bemused recently when I wrote a story about essential Linux server commands only to have people complain about my covering older init and run-level technology instead of the controversial but popular systemd. This newer way of booting Linux systems became popular in 2015. Unfortunately, some readers fail to understand that a feature that's been deployed for two years means nothing for server operating system lifespans.
-
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS Reaches End of Life on April 28, Users Can Purchase ESM Updates
After receiving five years of support, the Ubuntu 12.04 LTS (Precise Pangolin) operating system is finally reaching its end of life next month, on April 28, 2017, according to Canonical's Adam Conrad.
Announced on April 26, 2012, Ubuntu 12.04 LTS was dubbed by Mark Shuttleworth as the "Precise Pangolin." It shipped with the Linux 3.2.12 kernel, GNOME 3.4.1 desktop environment, X.Org 7.6, X.Org Server 1.11.4, Upstart 1.5, both Python 2.7.3 and 3.2.3, GCC 4.6.3, as well as the Unity 5.10 2D and 3D interfaces.
-
Ubuntu 12.04 Extended Security Maintenance announced
-
Say Goodbye To Windows Vista And Ubuntu 12.04, Support Ends In April 2017
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
A Penguin tries FreeBSD as a desktop operating system
A Penguin tries FreeBSD 11.0 RELEASE on an old i386 PC as his main desktop operating system, for the first time, for a weekend. The story begins, you guess, with the operating system installation using the FreeBSD i386 hybrid image in order to boot a USB key. Also: openbsd changes of note 7
Security News
Linux Kernel 4.10.3 Released with Better Graphics Drivers, s390 and x86 Fixes
Coming only three days after the release of Linux kernel 4.10.2, the third maintenance update to the Linux 4.10 kernel series was announced by Greg Kroah-Hartman a few moments ago.
GNOME 3.24: Maps, Builder
Recent comments
1 week 7 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
2 weeks 16 hours ago
2 weeks 3 days ago
5 weeks 6 days ago
6 weeks 1 day ago
7 weeks 6 days ago
15 weeks 4 days ago
16 weeks 8 hours ago
19 weeks 2 days ago