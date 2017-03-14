After receiving five years of support, the Ubuntu 12.04 LTS (Precise Pangolin) operating system is finally reaching its end of life next month, on April 28, 2017, according to Canonical's Adam Conrad.

Announced on April 26, 2012, Ubuntu 12.04 LTS was dubbed by Mark Shuttleworth as the "Precise Pangolin." It shipped with the Linux 3.2.12 kernel, GNOME 3.4.1 desktop environment, X.Org 7.6, X.Org Server 1.11.4, Upstart 1.5, both Python 2.7.3 and 3.2.3, GCC 4.6.3, as well as the Unity 5.10 2D and 3D interfaces.