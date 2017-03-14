Security News
-
Editorial: On paying for Linux games when you already have a Windows version
There were a few loud users complaining about a recent Linux release where you had to pay for the Linux version on Steam, even if you already own the Windows version. I’ve spoken to a few people and have some thoughts on it.
First of all: I fully agree porters should be paid for their hard work, that’s absolutely not in question at all. It’s a reason why I so heavily dislike grey-market key resellers. If you do the work — you should be paid.
-
Wednesday Madness, a quick look at some good Linux gaming deals
Another quick look at some good deals you shouldn't pass up!
-
Fossil Echo, an adventure game about a boy's wordless journey is now on Linux
I only wrote about signs of Fossil Echo [Steam] finally coming to Linux yesterday, but it has already seen a release!
-
Full Throttle Remastered to release on April 18th, pre-orders exclusive to GOG
-
The third and final chapter of upcoming point-and-click adventure 'The Journey Down' now has a release date
-
The sequel of the free visual adventure 'Disturbed' is announced on Steam Greenlight; it needs votes
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
A Penguin tries FreeBSD as a desktop operating system
A Penguin tries FreeBSD 11.0 RELEASE on an old i386 PC as his main desktop operating system, for the first time, for a weekend. The story begins, you guess, with the operating system installation using the FreeBSD i386 hybrid image in order to boot a USB key. Also: openbsd changes of note 7
Security News
Linux Kernel 4.10.3 Released with Better Graphics Drivers, s390 and x86 Fixes
Coming only three days after the release of Linux kernel 4.10.2, the third maintenance update to the Linux 4.10 kernel series was announced by Greg Kroah-Hartman a few moments ago.
GNOME 3.24: Maps, Builder
Recent comments
1 week 7 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
2 weeks 16 hours ago
2 weeks 3 days ago
5 weeks 6 days ago
6 weeks 1 day ago
7 weeks 6 days ago
15 weeks 4 days ago
16 weeks 8 hours ago
19 weeks 2 days ago