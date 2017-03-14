Language Selection

A Penguin tries FreeBSD as a desktop operating system

A Penguin tries FreeBSD 11.0 RELEASE on an old i386 PC as his main desktop operating system, for the first time, for a weekend. The story begins, you guess, with the operating system installation using the FreeBSD i386 hybrid image in order to boot a USB key. Read more Also: openbsd changes of note 7

Security News

Linux Kernel 4.10.3 Released with Better Graphics Drivers, s390 and x86 Fixes

Coming only three days after the release of Linux kernel 4.10.2, the third maintenance update to the Linux 4.10 kernel series was announced by Greg Kroah-Hartman a few moments ago. Read more

GNOME 3.24: Maps, Builder

  • Approaching 3.24
    So, we have just entered code freeze approaching the GNOME 3.24 release, which is scheduled for next week.
  • Under the hood: Runtimes
    Now that 3.24 is almost here, I want to take a little downtime and write some information about pieces of the design underneath Builder. Today, let’s lift the hood and take a look at Runtimes. In Builder, an IdeRuntime is an abstraction around an environment to run programs. That could be build tooling, SDK management, your application, unit tests, and more. Unsurprisingly, it’s naming is similar to Flatpak runtimes because they have a very 1:1 relationship in the Flatpak plugin. But it’s not an uncommon term by any means.

