A Penguin tries FreeBSD 11.0 RELEASE on an old i386 PC as his main desktop operating system, for the first time, for a weekend. The story begins, you guess, with the operating system installation using the FreeBSD i386 hybrid image in order to boot a USB key. Also: openbsd changes of note 7

Linux Kernel 4.10.3 Released with Better Graphics Drivers, s390 and x86 Fixes Coming only three days after the release of Linux kernel 4.10.2, the third maintenance update to the Linux 4.10 kernel series was announced by Greg Kroah-Hartman a few moments ago.