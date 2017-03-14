Development News:/Trools
Happy IDEs of March: Which code editor do you prefer?
Welcome to the Ides of March, or as we'd like to call it, the IDEs of March. To celebrate, we're asking our readers to let us know which code editing tool they prefer, whether a full-fledged integrated development environment or a simple text editor. Fortunately, there are tons of open source options out there for you to choose from. Which one is your favorite?
There’s More to Life Than Code: How to Keep Your Team Engaged
She found that her engineers actually were most productive when they not only felt like they were part of an engineering team, but when they felt like they were a part of the entire company. When Rent The Runway created cross-functional teams -- with people from all departments working together to solve single problems -- her engineers were at their happiest and most productive.
Teaching Children to Code
Two experiences in my life have shaped the way I try to talk about technology. One was over ten years ago when I taught a room full of retirees, long-term unemployed, and recent immigrants basic computer skills. I realized that I could throw many of the subjects I had studied out of the window and that the best way to teach people was to give them a reason to learn. Fast forward to last year (and a subject I wrote previously on SitePoint) when I taught programming to a group of recent Syrian refugees. Again, I had to throw away much of my own learning and preconceptions and think afresh.
[Older] (Emacs) Bug report statistics on OS and arch
If I tell you that one person is responsible for 10% of the 18500 Emacs bug reports over the past 9 years (next most enthusiastic is me with 2%), you can see that this effect can be significant.
[PostgreSQL] Parallel Query v2
A recent Twitter poll asked What is your favorite upcoming feature of PostgreSQL V10? In this admittedly unscientific survey, "better parallelism" (37%) beat out "logical replication" (32%) and "native partitioning" (31%). I think it's fruitless to argue about which of those features is actually most important; the real point is that all of those are amazing features, and PostgreSQL 10 is on track to be an amazing release. There are a number of already-committed or likely-to-be-committed features which in any other release would qualify as headline features, but in this release they'll have to fight it out with the ones mentioned above.
Chromium Adds Support For Animated PNGs
Google's Chrome/Chromium web-browser is introducing support for animated PNGs (APNG).
Life of free software project
During last week I've noticed several interesting posts about challenges being free software maintainer. After being active in open source for 16 years I can share much of the feelings I've read and I can also share my dealings with the things.
Obviously if you can not cope with the work, let's find more people to do the work. Unfortunately it's not that easy. Sometimes people come by, contribute few patches, but it's not that easy to turn them into regular contributor. You should encourage them to stay and to care about the part of the project they have touched.
You can try to attract completely new contributors through programs as Google Summer of Code (GSoC) or Outreachy, but that has it's own challenges as well.
With phpMyAdmin we're participating regularly in GSoC (we've only missed last year as we were not chosen by Google that year) and it indeed helps to bring new people on the board. Many of them even stay around your project (currently 3 of 5 phpMyAdmin team members are former GSoC students). But I think this approach really works only for bigger organizations.
A Penguin tries FreeBSD as a desktop operating system
A Penguin tries FreeBSD 11.0 RELEASE on an old i386 PC as his main desktop operating system, for the first time, for a weekend. The story begins, you guess, with the operating system installation using the FreeBSD i386 hybrid image in order to boot a USB key. Also: openbsd changes of note 7
Security News
Linux Kernel 4.10.3 Released with Better Graphics Drivers, s390 and x86 Fixes
Coming only three days after the release of Linux kernel 4.10.2, the third maintenance update to the Linux 4.10 kernel series was announced by Greg Kroah-Hartman a few moments ago.
GNOME 3.24: Maps, Builder
