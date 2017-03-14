Colibri COM offers WiFi, Bluetooth, and a new i.MX6 ULL SoC
Toradex unveiled a Linux-driven Colibri module with NXP’s i.MX6 ULL SoC that offers industrial temperature support and dual-band WiFi-ac and BT 4.2/BLE.
Toradex has revealed preliminary specs — but so far no photo — of its Colibri iMX6ULL — the first of Toradex’s 67.6 x 36.7mm Colibri modules to offer onboard wireless. It’s also the first embedded board we’ve seen that features NXP’s new cost-optimized version of the i.MX6 UL (UltraLite) called the i.MX6 ULL. The module will ship in the third quarter.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Graphics in Linux
Red Hat Financial News
Linux Devices
Openwashing and Attacks on FOSS
Recent comments
1 week 15 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
2 weeks 3 days ago
5 weeks 6 days ago
6 weeks 1 day ago
8 weeks 2 hours ago
15 weeks 4 days ago
16 weeks 16 hours ago
19 weeks 3 days ago