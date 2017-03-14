Linux 4.4.54
I'm announcing the release of the 4.4.54 kernel.
All users of the 4.4 kernel series must upgrade.
The updated 4.4.y git tree can be found at:
git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-4.4.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
http://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-st...
Also: Linux 4.9.15
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Graphics in Linux
Red Hat Financial News
Linux Devices
Openwashing and Attacks on FOSS
Recent comments
1 week 15 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
2 weeks 3 days ago
5 weeks 6 days ago
6 weeks 1 day ago
8 weeks 2 hours ago
15 weeks 4 days ago
16 weeks 16 hours ago
19 weeks 3 days ago