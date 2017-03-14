Ubuntu 17.04 — Official Mascot Artwork Revealed
With its stable release now under a month away, Canonical has revealed the official mascot artwork for Ubuntu 17.04 ‘Zesty Zapus’.
In keeping with previous Ubuntu mascots the new Zesty Zapus graphic resembles a folded paper mouse.
Created by the Canonical design team, the official Zesty Zapus graphic will appear in Ubuntu 17.04 desktop documentation and show up on merchandise, like the traditional official release t-shirt, and event banners.
