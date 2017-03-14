GitLab buys Gitter
-
GitLab acquires software chat startup Gitter, will open-source the code
GitLab, a startup that provides open source and premium source code repository software that people use to collaborate on software, is announcing today that it has acquired Gitter, a startup that provides chat rooms that are attached to repositories of code so that collaborators can exchange messages. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.
Gitter has popped up more and more on GitHub, which is arguably GitLab’s biggest competitor. But Gitter chat rooms are also sprinkled throughout GitLab. For example, a repository for a command-line interface (CLI) for talking on Gitter itself has a Gitter chat room.
-
GitLab Acquired The Chat App Gitter And Plans To Open Source It
Today GitLab announced that it has acquired the chat app Gitter that many communities use for communication. Also, many Laravel sub-communities use it as well, and you can find these through the Gitter Laravel Tag
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Graphics in Linux
Red Hat Financial News
Linux Devices
Openwashing and Attacks on FOSS
Recent comments
1 week 15 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
2 weeks 3 days ago
5 weeks 6 days ago
6 weeks 1 day ago
8 weeks 2 hours ago
15 weeks 4 days ago
16 weeks 16 hours ago
19 weeks 3 days ago