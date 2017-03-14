*BSD Releases
NetBSD 7.1 released
The NetBSD Project is pleased to announce NetBSD 7.1, the first feature update of the NetBSD 7 release branch. It represents a selected subset of fixes deemed important for security or stability reasons, as well as new features and enhancements.
NetBSD 7.1 Released, Brings Initial Nouveau DRM & Better Linux Compatibility
NetBSD 7.1 was released today as the newest version of this popular BSD operating system known for its portability across many CPU architectures.
WIth NetBSD 7.1, it's the project's first release to include the Nouveau DRM/KMS driver ported from the Linux kernel for having open-source NVIDIA graphics support. However, this Nouveau support in NetBSD 7.1 is disabled by default.
iXsystems Launches FreeNAS Corral, an Open Source Solution for Building Hyper-converged Infrastructures
In addition to the new name for FreeNAS 10, iXsystems introduced the new FreeNAS Corral logo and logomark.
