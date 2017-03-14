Openwashing and Attacks on FOSS
Security in the Age of Open Source [Ed: Here we have Micrososft-funded proxy Black Duck used again against FOSS (FUD)]
Meet Microsoft, the New Face of Open Source Data Center Hardware [Ed: Microsoft is an anti-Open Source bully]
Why Splunk keeps beating open source competitors [Ed: This is a loaded headline from IDG and Mac Asay. FOSS for this more widely deployed than Splunk, but would he know?]
All essential data infrastructure these days is open source. Or rather, nearly all -- Splunk, the log analysis tool, remains stubbornly, happily proprietary. Despite a sea of competitors, the best of them open source, Splunk continues to generate mountains of cash.
AstTECS launches open source CRM
StreamAnalytix 3.0 Supports Apache Spark-Based Batch Processing
Impetus Technologies Announces StreamAnalytix 3.0 Featuring Support for Apache Spark-Based Batch Processing
New Linux Malware attacks AVTech IOT devices [Ed: When a Microsoft propaganda site writes about security it's not about Windows back doors but a 'Linux' thing (password)]
A new malware that targets Linux-based Internet of Things (IoT) devices has been detected by Search-Lab, a Security research and development firm. This Linux ARM malware called as ELF_IMEIJ.A exploits a vulnerability in devices from AVTech, a surveillance technology company.
Graphics in Linux
Red Hat Financial News
Linux Devices
