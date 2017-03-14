Graphics in Linux
2017 GDC Khronos/Vulkan Videos Now Available
The Khronos session videos from this year's Game Developers' Conference (GDC 17) are now available online.
Future Vulkan Work Items: Advanced Compute, Improved HLSL Interop
Mesa 13.0.6 Is Being Prepared For Release With Many Backported Changes
Mesa release manager Emil Velikov is arranging to release Mesa 13.0.6 in the days ahead.
Linux gamers and enthusiasts should really be running Mesa 17.0 if you don't want to risk running Mesa 17.1-devel Git, but for those still on Mesa 13, it's continuing to receive fixes. There are more than one hundred patches queued under their new stable nomination scheme for getting fixes backported to current Mesa stable series.
An On-Disk Cache Is Coming To The RADV Vulkan Driver
RADV Now Advertises Vulkan 1.0.42; Shader Cache Thread Queue Lands In Mesa
