Leftovers: Software
-
Battery Monitor – A Simple Tool That Notifies User About Charging, Discharging, Not Charging, and Low Battery State
Battery Monitor is a simple utility tool developed on Python3 and PyGtk3. It will notify (plays a sound and pops up a notification bubble) user about charging, discharging, not charging and critically low battery state of the battery on Linux (If battery is present).
-
Battery Monitor app for Ubuntu now lets you create custom alerts
-
YunoHost : An All-in-one Debian-based Server For Self-hosting
YunoHost is an all-in-one server operating system based on Debian. It is primarily designed for making self-hosting accessible to everyone. Using YunoHost, you can easily host your own mail server, web server, LDAP server, DNS server, backup server, CMS platform such as wordpress, or anything and everything easily with few mouse clicks. You can host it either on your home server or any VPS. It is completely free and open source. The source code is available in GitHub.
-
ScudCloud – An Unofficial Linux Desktop Client App for Slack
ScudCloud is an unofficial Linux desktop client app for the popular instant messaging and collaboration app, Slack.
It has a typical Ubuntu UI and its best integration with the Unity desktop but it will work just as well in any of the other popular desktops e.g. Gnome and KDE.
-
Google Earth Pro Installation Requirements for PC, Mac and Linux
-
Latte Dock for KDE Desktops Is a Slick Plasma Panel Replacement
I rarely (if ever) see dock apps running on KDE desktops — but that could be about to change. Latte Dock is a new desktop dock for KDE. Think Plank but for Plasma. It’s more than an app launcher too as it can act as a total Plasma panel replacement.
-
The KDE Ball Widget Bounces Back to Life
Some of you may have read (and were no doubt left rather bemused by) my recent misty-eyed reminisce about the bouncy ball widget that KDE used to ship with.
-
digiKam 5.5.0 Open-Source Photo Management App Released with Many Improvements
The development team behind the digiKam Software Collection project, an open-source initiative to offer a free, powerful and cross-platform image editor and organizer application, announced the release of digiKam 5.5.0.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Graphics in Linux
Red Hat Financial News
Linux Devices
Openwashing and Attacks on FOSS
Recent comments
1 week 15 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
2 weeks 3 days ago
5 weeks 6 days ago
6 weeks 1 day ago
8 weeks 2 hours ago
15 weeks 4 days ago
16 weeks 16 hours ago
19 weeks 3 days ago