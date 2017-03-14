today's leftovers
-
Hyper Knights, a surprisingly fun and cheap mix of strategy and action
-
Chakra GNU/Linux 2017.03 "Goedel" Released to Support LUKS Encrypted Partitions
Neofytos Kolokotronis from the Chakra GNU/Linux distribution was proud to announce a few moments ago the release and immediate availability of the Chakra GNU/Linux 2017.03 "Goedel."
Dubbed Goedel, in the memory of the mathematician, philosopher, and logician Kurt Goedel, Chakra GNU/Linux 2017.03 is the first ISO snapshot of the KDE Plasma oriented distribution originally based on Arch Linux. The new release comes with a revamped Heritage theme and the Calamares installer with support for LUKS encrypted partitions.
-
Parrot Security OS 3.5 Improves Linux Security Tools Distribution
-
Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE 2 Betsy) Gets Updated ISO Images, Download Now
-
MATE Desktop 1.18 Released, Is Now GTK3 Only
MATE Desktop 1.18 is now available to download. The release completes the migration to GTK3, and adds a splash of improvements to many of its core apps.
-
Five issues that will determine the future of Internet Health [Ed: It would be awesome if not rather bitter-sweet and ironic now that Mozilla helps make the WWW less 'sanitary' with DRM]
In January, we published our first Internet Health Report on the current state and future of the Internet. In the report, we broke down the concept of Internet health into five issues. Today, we are publishing issue briefs about each of them: online privacy and security, decentralization, openness, web literacy and digital inclusion. These issues are the building blocks to a healthy and vibrant Internet. We hope they will be a guide and resource to you.
We live in a complex, fast moving, political environment. As policies and laws around the world change, we all need to help protect our shared global resource, the Internet. Internet health shouldn’t be a partisan issue, but rather, a cause we can all get behind. And our choices and actions will affect the future health of the Internet, for better or for worse.
-
FSFE Newsletter - March 2017
-
Solving Monitoring in the Cloud With Prometheus
Hundreds of companies are now using the open source Prometheus monitoring solution in production, across industries ranging from telecommunications and cloud providers to video streaming and databases.
-
An Exploration of Citrix Delivery Networks
While many of us may be more familiar with the virtualization and remote access products from Citrix, Danny Phillips was talking about their products in the networking space during his keynote presentation at LinuxCon Europe.
-
Graphics in Linux
Red Hat Financial News
Linux Devices
Openwashing and Attacks on FOSS
