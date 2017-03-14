Android Leftovers
Android Turns Its Back on Jack Compiler Toolchain
Coinciding with the coming of Java 8 in 2014, Google adopted the Jack compiler toolchain to simplify all the moving parts required to build an Android mobile app while using the new language features -- an experiment that ended yesterday.
"We've decided to add support for Java 8 language features directly into the current javac and dx set of tools, and deprecate the Jack toolchain," product manager James Lau said in a blog post yesterday.
In fact, whilst Windows remained the most popular OS last month, with a 38.6% share of the market, Android was just over one per cent behind with 37.4%.
