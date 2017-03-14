Linux Foundation and Linux
Docker Donating ContainerD to Cloud Native Computing Foundation
In December 2016, Solomon Hykes, the founder of Docker, announced a re-focused containerd (Con-tay-ner-D) initiative, spinning out the core container runtime from the Docker Engine community project. At the time, it wasn't entirely clear where containerd would land, but now the picture has come into focus, as Docker is sending containerd to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF).
Canonical Releases Kernel Security Update for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS to Patch 2 Flaws
Canonical published a few moments ago a new security notice to inform users of the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) users about the availability of a kernel update for their systems.
Two kernel vulnerabilities are affecting Ubuntu 16.04, 16.04.1, and 16.04.2 users that are still using a kernel from the long-term supported Linux 4.4 series, including the Linux kernel for Raspberry Pi 2 devices, Snapdragon processors, as well as Google Container Engine (GKE) and Amazon Web Services (AWS) systems.
Linux Kernel 4.4.54 LTS Is a Small Patch with Updated GPU and InfiniBand Drivers
After releasing the Linux 4.10.3 and Linux 4.9.15 LTS kernels, renowned Linux kernel maintainer Greg Kroah-Hartman has announced the availability of the fifty-fourth maintenance update to the long-term supported Linux 4.4 kernel series.
Linux Kernel 4.9.15 LTS Released with Updated GPU Drivers, Various Improvements
Immediately after announcing the availability of Linux kernel 4.10.3, renowned Linux kernel maintainer Greg Kroah-Hartman released the fifteenth maintenance update to the long-term supported Linux 4.9 kernel series.
That's right, we're talking about Linux kernel 4.9.15 LTS, which comes only three days after the release of the Linux 4.9.14 patch, which shipped with numerous improvements. Linux kernel 4.9.15 LTS is half of the previous update, and according to the appended shortlog, it changes a total of 82 files, with 690 insertions and 342 deletions.
