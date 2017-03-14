Leftovers: Software QEMU 2.9 Is Being Prepped With New Functionality QEMU 2.9-rc0 was tagged yesterday as this important piece of the open-source Linux virtualization stack prepares for its next major release

Flatpak 0.9.1 Introduces New, Ninja-Based Build System, Flatpak-Builder Changes Less than a week since the launch of the fourth maintenance update to the Flatpak 0.8 series of the open-source Linux application sandboxing and distribution framework (formerly XGD-App), Alex Larsson announced today Flatpak 0.9.1. Flatpak 0.9.1 appears to the be the first point release to the major Flatpak 0.9 series, and we say major because this milestone adds numerous improvements compared to the 0.8 branch, especially to the build system. The biggest change appearing to be a new Ninja-based build system called "cmake-ninja".

GCC 7.1 Will Likely Be Released In Mid-April Richard Biener has issued a new status report concerning the state of GCC 7 and that it should be released the middle of next month. GCC 7 remains in regression and documentation fixing mode with trying to nail down the rest of the P1 (highest priority) regressions. As of yesterday there are 17 P1 regressions remaining. For the other regressions there are 108 P2 regressions, 19 regressions of P3 level, 138 regressions of P4, and 30 of P5.

guile 2.2 omg!!! Oh, good evening my hackfriends! I am just chuffed to share a thing with yall: tomorrow we release Guile 2.2.0. Yaaaay! I know in these days of version number inflation that this seems like a very incremental, point-release kind of a thing, but it's a big deal to me. This is a project I have been working on since soon after the release of Guile 2.0 some 6 years ago. It wasn't always clear that this project would work, but now it's here, going into production.

IBus 1.5.15 is released

DragonFlyBSD and NetBSD DragonFlyBSD's HAMMER File-System Gets Important Write Performance Boost Matthew Dillon has discovered an important bug in the DragonFlyBSD kernel's VFS cluster code affecting the HAMMER file-system write performance. Dillon explained in the commit that landed in DragonFly last week, "A bug in the cluster code was causing HAMMER to write out 64KB buffers in 32KB overlapping segments, resulting in data being written to the media twice."

NetBSD 7.1 Is Out with Support for Raspberry Pi Zero, Better Linux Compatibility The development team behind the BSD-based NetBSD free operating system were proud to announce the official and general availability of the NetBSD 7.1 release. NetBSD 7.1 entered development only two months ago, when we reported the availability of the first Release Candidate (RC) build, which brought various improvements and bug fixes. It's the first point release to the stable NetBSD 7 series and comes with a bunch of exciting new features.