GNOME/GTK News
-
GNOME 3.24rc2 (3.23.92) RELEASED
-
GNOME 3.24 Desktop Environment Launches March 22, Release Candidate Out Now
With a one-day delay, the GNOME Project, through Javier Jardón, announced the availability of the last milestone in the development cycle of the upcoming GNOME 3.24 desktop environment, the Release Candidate (RC).
Versioned 3.23.92, the RC build of the GNOME 3.24 desktop environment is here only to polish the new features and improvements implemented in various of the core components and applications that will be distributed as part of the GNOME 3.24 Stack across numerous GNU/Linux distributions starting next week.
-
GNOME Builder 3.24 Is Just Around the Corner, Supports Exporting of Flatpak Apps
The developers behind the GNOME Builder open-source IDE (Integrated Development Environment) application designed specifically for the GNOME desktop environment are about to wrap things up for the final release of GNOME Builder 3.24.
-
GNOME to participate in Google Summer of Code 2017
We are happy to announce that GNOME has been accepted to participate in Google Summer of Code 2017. GNOME has participated in the program every year since its inception in 2005 and it’s a pleasure to be participating once again!
-
Work on GTK4 Continues with Support for Full-Screen CSD Windows, More Bug Fixes
The development of the major GTK+ 4 GUI (Graphical User Interface) toolkit continues with the release of a new milestone, versioned 3.89.5, which adds more improvements and bug fixes.
GTK+ 3.89.5 is the fifth development build of the GTK+ 4 stable series, which should hit the stable channel sometime after the release of the GNOME 3.24 desktop environment next week on March 22, 2017.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Leftovers: Software
DragonFlyBSD and NetBSD
New Release of Parted Magic
The Opening of the First KDE Slimbook
Recent comments
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 2 days ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
2 weeks 3 days ago
6 weeks 3 hours ago
6 weeks 2 days ago
8 weeks 15 hours ago
15 weeks 5 days ago
16 weeks 1 day ago
19 weeks 3 days ago