Next Tizen powered smartphone Samsung Z4 makes appearance at FCC
Samsung’s next Tizen Smartphone, the Samsung Z4 SM-Z400F, has made its appearance at the FCC. Looking through the details of the filing we can see that there will be dual-SIM variant of the device with model number SM-Z400DS. The Samsung Z4 will now be the fourth smartphone powered by Tizen that the Korean tech giant will release. Previous models were the Samsung Z1, Z2 and Z3.
Also: Smartphone App: Astroscope: a new horoscope app added to Tizen Store
