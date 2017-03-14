The Opening of the First KDE Slimbook
The Opening of the First KDE Slimbook
Fresh off the production line from 101’s factory in València is the first KDE Slimbook which I opened today at FLOSS UK conference here in Manchester.
The First KDE Slimbook Unboxing Video Appears Online
If you’ve been itching to see more of the KDE Slimbook, the ultra-thin laptop announced by Spanish company Slimbook back in January, then you’re in luck.
KDE developer (and all-round awesome chap) Jonathan Riddell snagged some one-on-one time with the bespoke KDE-branded laptop at the FLOSS Spring 2017 conference taking place in Manchester.
he writes in a short blog post.
