New Release of Parted Magic
-
Parted Magic 2017_03_14 News
For the most part this is a maintenance release with a few nice feature additions. We created a GUI to extract embedded Windows product keys. It’s located in the Rescue menu. The output is also saved to a text file so you can just copy it to a USB drive. Some of the newer machines like the DELL XPS 13 are now freezing the NVMe drives at boot. The machine needs to be put to sleep and woken up just like standard SSD drives. We added a sleep button to the NVMe Secure Erase program to overcome this.
As always, Parted Magic was released with the latest Xorg drivers and Linux Kernel 4.10.1.
-
Parted Magic 2017_03_14 Adds Tool to Extract Embedded Windows Product Keys, More
Parted Magic creator Patrick Verner is announcing the release of Parted Magic 2017_03_14, a brand-new ISO snapshot of the commercial GNU/Linux distribution designed for disk partitioning, cloning, and rescue operations.
Parted Magic 2017_03_14 comes more than two months after the Parted Magic 2017_01_08 release, which was also the first to kick off the new year, and implements a bunch of interesting new features, such as a graphical tool that promises to let users extract embedded Windows product keys.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Leftovers: Software
DragonFlyBSD and NetBSD
New Release of Parted Magic
The Opening of the First KDE Slimbook
Recent comments
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 2 days ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
2 weeks 3 days ago
6 weeks 3 hours ago
6 weeks 2 days ago
8 weeks 15 hours ago
15 weeks 5 days ago
16 weeks 1 day ago
19 weeks 3 days ago