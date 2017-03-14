Language Selection

New Release of Parted Magic

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 16th of March 2017 08:46:56 AM
GNU
Linux
  • Parted Magic 2017_03_14 News

    For the most part this is a maintenance release with a few nice feature additions. We created a GUI to extract embedded Windows product keys. It’s located in the Rescue menu. The output is also saved to a text file so you can just copy it to a USB drive. Some of the newer machines like the DELL XPS 13 are now freezing the NVMe drives at boot. The machine needs to be put to sleep and woken up just like standard SSD drives. We added a sleep button to the NVMe Secure Erase program to overcome this.

    As always, Parted Magic was released with the latest Xorg drivers and Linux Kernel 4.10.1.

  • Parted Magic 2017_03_14 Adds Tool to Extract Embedded Windows Product Keys, More

    Parted Magic creator Patrick Verner is announcing the release of Parted Magic 2017_03_14, a brand-new ISO snapshot of the commercial GNU/Linux distribution designed for disk partitioning, cloning, and rescue operations.

    Parted Magic 2017_03_14 comes more than two months after the Parted Magic 2017_01_08 release, which was also the first to kick off the new year, and implements a bunch of interesting new features, such as a graphical tool that promises to let users extract embedded Windows product keys.

Leftovers: Software

  • QEMU 2.9 Is Being Prepped With New Functionality
    QEMU 2.9-rc0 was tagged yesterday as this important piece of the open-source Linux virtualization stack prepares for its next major release
  • Flatpak 0.9.1 Introduces New, Ninja-Based Build System, Flatpak-Builder Changes
    Less than a week since the launch of the fourth maintenance update to the Flatpak 0.8 series of the open-source Linux application sandboxing and distribution framework (formerly XGD-App), Alex Larsson announced today Flatpak 0.9.1. Flatpak 0.9.1 appears to the be the first point release to the major Flatpak 0.9 series, and we say major because this milestone adds numerous improvements compared to the 0.8 branch, especially to the build system. The biggest change appearing to be a new Ninja-based build system called "cmake-ninja".
  • GCC 7.1 Will Likely Be Released In Mid-April
    Richard Biener has issued a new status report concerning the state of GCC 7 and that it should be released the middle of next month. GCC 7 remains in regression and documentation fixing mode with trying to nail down the rest of the P1 (highest priority) regressions. As of yesterday there are 17 P1 regressions remaining. For the other regressions there are 108 P2 regressions, 19 regressions of P3 level, 138 regressions of P4, and 30 of P5.
  • guile 2.2 omg!!!
    Oh, good evening my hackfriends! I am just chuffed to share a thing with yall: tomorrow we release Guile 2.2.0. Yaaaay! I know in these days of version number inflation that this seems like a very incremental, point-release kind of a thing, but it's a big deal to me. This is a project I have been working on since soon after the release of Guile 2.0 some 6 years ago. It wasn't always clear that this project would work, but now it's here, going into production.
  • IBus 1.5.15 is released

DragonFlyBSD and NetBSD

  • DragonFlyBSD's HAMMER File-System Gets Important Write Performance Boost
    Matthew Dillon has discovered an important bug in the DragonFlyBSD kernel's VFS cluster code affecting the HAMMER file-system write performance. Dillon explained in the commit that landed in DragonFly last week, "A bug in the cluster code was causing HAMMER to write out 64KB buffers in 32KB overlapping segments, resulting in data being written to the media twice."
  • NetBSD 7.1 Is Out with Support for Raspberry Pi Zero, Better Linux Compatibility
    The development team behind the BSD-based NetBSD free operating system were proud to announce the official and general availability of the NetBSD 7.1 release. NetBSD 7.1 entered development only two months ago, when we reported the availability of the first Release Candidate (RC) build, which brought various improvements and bug fixes. It's the first point release to the stable NetBSD 7 series and comes with a bunch of exciting new features.

The Opening of the First KDE Slimbook

  • The Opening of the First KDE Slimbook
    Fresh off the production line from 101’s factory in València is the first KDE Slimbook which I opened today at FLOSS UK conference here in Manchester.
  • The First KDE Slimbook Unboxing Video Appears Online
    If you’ve been itching to see more of the KDE Slimbook, the ultra-thin laptop announced by Spanish company Slimbook back in January, then you’re in luck. KDE developer (and all-round awesome chap) Jonathan Riddell snagged some one-on-one time with the bespoke KDE-branded laptop at the FLOSS Spring 2017 conference taking place in Manchester. “Fresh off the production line from 101’s factory in València is the first KDE Slimbook which I opened today at FLOSS UK conference here in Manchester,” he writes in a short blog post.

