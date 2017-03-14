DragonFlyBSD and NetBSD
DragonFlyBSD's HAMMER File-System Gets Important Write Performance Boost
Matthew Dillon has discovered an important bug in the DragonFlyBSD kernel's VFS cluster code affecting the HAMMER file-system write performance.
Dillon explained in the commit that landed in DragonFly last week, "A bug in the cluster code was causing HAMMER to write out 64KB buffers in 32KB overlapping segments, resulting in data being written to the media twice."
NetBSD 7.1 Is Out with Support for Raspberry Pi Zero, Better Linux Compatibility
The development team behind the BSD-based NetBSD free operating system were proud to announce the official and general availability of the NetBSD 7.1 release.
NetBSD 7.1 entered development only two months ago, when we reported the availability of the first Release Candidate (RC) build, which brought various improvements and bug fixes. It's the first point release to the stable NetBSD 7 series and comes with a bunch of exciting new features.
DragonFlyBSD and NetBSD
