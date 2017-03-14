Leftovers: Software
-
QEMU 2.9 Is Being Prepped With New Functionality
QEMU 2.9-rc0 was tagged yesterday as this important piece of the open-source Linux virtualization stack prepares for its next major release
-
Flatpak 0.9.1 Introduces New, Ninja-Based Build System, Flatpak-Builder Changes
Less than a week since the launch of the fourth maintenance update to the Flatpak 0.8 series of the open-source Linux application sandboxing and distribution framework (formerly XGD-App), Alex Larsson announced today Flatpak 0.9.1.
Flatpak 0.9.1 appears to the be the first point release to the major Flatpak 0.9 series, and we say major because this milestone adds numerous improvements compared to the 0.8 branch, especially to the build system. The biggest change appearing to be a new Ninja-based build system called "cmake-ninja".
-
GCC 7.1 Will Likely Be Released In Mid-April
Richard Biener has issued a new status report concerning the state of GCC 7 and that it should be released the middle of next month.
GCC 7 remains in regression and documentation fixing mode with trying to nail down the rest of the P1 (highest priority) regressions. As of yesterday there are 17 P1 regressions remaining. For the other regressions there are 108 P2 regressions, 19 regressions of P3 level, 138 regressions of P4, and 30 of P5.
-
guile 2.2 omg!!!
Oh, good evening my hackfriends! I am just chuffed to share a thing with yall: tomorrow we release Guile 2.2.0. Yaaaay!
I know in these days of version number inflation that this seems like a very incremental, point-release kind of a thing, but it's a big deal to me. This is a project I have been working on since soon after the release of Guile 2.0 some 6 years ago. It wasn't always clear that this project would work, but now it's here, going into production.
-
IBus 1.5.15 is released
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Leftovers: Software
DragonFlyBSD and NetBSD
New Release of Parted Magic
The Opening of the First KDE Slimbook
Recent comments
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 2 days ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
2 weeks 3 days ago
6 weeks 3 hours ago
6 weeks 2 days ago
8 weeks 15 hours ago
15 weeks 5 days ago
16 weeks 1 day ago
19 weeks 3 days ago