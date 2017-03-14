Today in Techrights
Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 16th of March 2017 12:45:52 PM Filed under
- Benoît Battistelli “Should Not Have Been in Charge of Anything More Involved Than a Hamster Cage Without the Hamster…”
- Unitary Patent (UPC) and “Breach of EU Law”
- Incredibly Unscientific: EPO is Making up Excuses for Decline in Patent Applications
- Battistelli Wants to be ‘King’ for a Decade or Longer, Jesper Kongstad Protects Him
- CERN Staff Association “Profoundly Shocked by the Situation That Has Persisted in the European Patent Office (EPO)”
- New Examples of Fake News About the Unitary Patent (UPC), Courtesy of Patent Law Firms Looking to Prey on Gullible SMEs
- More Good News About the US Patent System Crushing Software Patents While the Reformer, Michelle Lee, Stays
- Microsoft Continues to Hoard Patents — Even Buying Patents — While Using Them Against GNU/Linux
- Links 15/3/2017: Desktop GNU/Linux Praises, X.Org Server 1.19.3 Released
- Links 14/3/2017: Pidgin 2.12, MariaDB 10.1.22
»
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Leftovers: Software
DragonFlyBSD and NetBSD
New Release of Parted Magic
The Opening of the First KDE Slimbook
Recent comments
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 2 days ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
2 weeks 3 days ago
6 weeks 3 hours ago
6 weeks 2 days ago
8 weeks 15 hours ago
15 weeks 5 days ago
16 weeks 1 day ago
19 weeks 3 days ago