Threaded OpenGL Dispatch
Threaded OpenGL Dispatch Lands In Mesa 17.1
The long-standing patches for implementing threaded OpenGL dispatch have landed in Mesa 17.1-devel Git.
Marek Olsak and then Timothy Arceri took to getting OpenGL threaded dispatch across the finish line and they've managed to do so over night in Mesa Git.
OpenGL threaded GL dispatch is now in Mesa-git, should improve a few games performance
The code for OpenGL threaded GL dispatch is now finally in Mesa-git, after multiple developers attempts to fix it up. This should improve performance in multiple games for users of the open source Mesa drivers.
