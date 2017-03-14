Android Leftovers
-
NVIDIA Shield Android TV is the best Kodi box you can buy
Kodi has been popping up in the news more and more often these days with the popularity of cord cutting on the rise. It's a very capable media center that's available for a multitude of different platforms but arguably works best and is easiest to set up on an Android TV box — especially if you're looking to integrate it into your home theatre setup.
-
Advantech Joins Embedded Linux and Android Alliance (ELAA)
Today at Embedded World 2017 in Nuremberg, Germany, Advantech (2395.TW), along with AIMobile, ArcherMind, Canonical, Lineo, Retronix, RTSoft, Timesys, ThunderSoft and Witekio announced they are forming the Embedded Linux and Android Alliance (ELAA). This industry alliance is committed to driving standardized board adoption of an open and unified architecture for embedded Linux and Android OS for both industrial embedded and IoT applications. By joining the ELAA, participants help advance industrial standards and the open-source community, which will empower Linux and Android adoption in embedded and industrial IoT applications.
-
Swarovski Cancels Android Wear Smartwatch Plans
-
Android Pay on Android Wear 2.0 just isn't that good
-
Nokia Android phone latest rumours - release date, UK price, features and specifications: Rumoured flagship Nokia phones may not feature Snapdragon 835 after all
-
PhotoPills is Officially Available for Android
-
The complete Android Update list for Nexus and Pixel phones
-
ZTE Axon 7 picks up Android 7.1.1 with Wi-Fi calling on T-Mobile and February security patch
-
Google introduces new parental control software for Android devices
-
OxygenOS 4.1.0 with Android Nougat 7.1.1 is now Rolling out to the OnePlus 3 & 3T
-
Android tablets aren't getting Google Assistant anytime soon
-
More in Tux Machines
Do GitHub's updated terms of service conflict with copyleft?
GitHub's updated terms caused a great deal of concern, but while they are confusing, they do not appear to be incompatible with copyleft. The Free Software Foundation (FSF), though, still recommends using other code hosting sites. GitHub recently updated their terms of service (ToS). Users of the site are raising many concerns over the new terms, fearing that the ToS could be incompatible with the copyleft licenses on works uploaded to GitHub. In particular, section D of the new terms, which handles rights granted to GitHub and GitHub users, makes many hackers very uncomfortable. Section D.4 states, "You grant us and our legal successors the right to store and display your Content and make incidental copies as necessary to render the Website and provide the Service. " At first glance that might appear to grant permissions on your work without the concomitant protective guarantees found in copyleft licenses like the GNU General Public License (GPL). Users who care about ensuring that their software never becomes proprietary would not want to give such unconditional permission. And those uploading works that incorporate third-party copylefted code may not even be able to grant such permissions. But licenses like the GNU GPL already give the necessary permissions to make, use, and modify local copies of a work. Are the new GitHub ToS asking for more than that? It's not fully clear. While the grant language could fit within the scope of the GPL, other words used in the section like "share" or "distribute" could be understood to mean something that wouldn't line up with the GPL's terms.
[How To] Install Latest NVIDIA Drivers In Linux
Do you have a Nvidia graphics card on your desktop? That's great until you are in need of the latest drivers especially when you are a gamer. Unlike Windows, Nvidia drivers for Linux desktops are quite hard to come by, and installing the latest drivers on your Linux desktop can be quite an arduous process. Fortunately for Linux users, there are the third party graphics drivers PPA which keeps an updated Nvidia driver for installation. The PPA is currently in testing but you can nonetheless get working Nvidia drivers from here.
