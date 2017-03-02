Turtl A Privacy Focused Evernote Note Taking Alternative
Turtl is primarily a note-taking app like Evernote and Google Keep with a high focus on privacy and security. According to their site, “It's a private place to keep your notes, research, passwords, bookmarks, dream logs, photos, documents and anything else you want to keep safe”.
