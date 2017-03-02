Fedora 26 Alpha Delays
Fedora 26 Alpha Has Been Delayed
Fedora 26 Alpha isn't going to make it out on time and has been delayed, pushing back the final F26 already by a second time.
Fedora 26 Alpha Delayed by a Week Due to Late Blockers, Could Launch on March 28
Red Hat's Jan Kurik has announced today, March 16, 2017, that the upcoming Alpha release of the Fedora 26 Linux operating system has been delayed by one week due to late blockers.
This is the second delay the Fedora 26 Alpha release received. It was initially scheduled for launch on March 14, and then delayed until March 21, but it seems that the realese on that date won't happen either because during today's Go/No-Go meeting, the Fedora Linux developers have decided that some critical bugs need to be resolved before it hits the streets.
