Why do you use Linux and open source software?
As I mentioned when The Queue launched, although typically I will answer questions from readers, sometimes I'll switch that around and ask readers a question. I haven't done so since that initial column, so it's overdue. I recently asked two related questions at LinuxQuestions.org and the response was overwhelming. Let's see how the Opensource.com community answers both questions, and how those responses compare and contrast to those on LQ.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
Linux on Servers and Networks
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 3 days ago
2 weeks 2 days ago
2 weeks 4 days ago
6 weeks 1 day ago
6 weeks 3 days ago
8 weeks 1 day ago
15 weeks 6 days ago
16 weeks 2 days ago
19 weeks 4 days ago