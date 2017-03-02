Games for GNU/Linux: Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Serious Sam Fusion 2017
-
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - A Criminal Past DLC now supports Linux & SteamOS
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - A Criminal Past [Steam] is a new story DLC that Feral Interactive have ported to the Linux version.
Windows gamers had it last month, so we've had a short wait to get it. Out of 165 counted reviews on Steam, the overall rating given is "Very Positive" so it looks like it could well be worth picking up.
-
Serious Sam Fusion 2017 update for The First Encounter due soon as 'the build is ready'
-
Croteam Will Soon Be Releasing Fusion 2017 Update To Serious Sam HD
It looks like a public beta may be available soon of Serious Fusion 2017 for Serious Sam HD.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
Linux on Servers and Networks
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 3 days ago
2 weeks 2 days ago
2 weeks 4 days ago
6 weeks 1 day ago
6 weeks 3 days ago
8 weeks 1 day ago
15 weeks 6 days ago
16 weeks 2 days ago
19 weeks 4 days ago