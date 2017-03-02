Security Leftovers
-
Ubuntu Linux Falls on Day 1 of Pwn2Own Hacking Competition
-
Adobe Reader, Edge, Safari, and Ubuntu fall during first day at Pwn2Own
-
Hackers Take Down Reader, Safari, Edge, Ubuntu Linux at Pwn2Own 2017
Hackers took down Adobe Reader, Apple Safari, Microsoft Edge, and Ubuntu Linux over the course of 11 hours on Wednesday, the first day of Pwn2Own, the annual hacking competition held in tandem with the CanSecWest conference in Vancouver.
-
Ubuntu Linux, Safari, Adobe Reader, And Edge Hacked At Pwn2Own 2017
-
Women Still Only 11% Of Global InfoSec Workforce
The global cybersecurity workforce remains stagnant at just 11 percent, according to the 2017 Women in Cybersecurity Report, co-authored by The Executive Women’s Forum on Information Security, Risk Management and Privacy (EWF) and the Center for Cyber Safety and Education, which partnered with (ISC)2. The report is based on survey responses from over 19,000 information security professionals in 170 countries.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
Linux on Servers and Networks
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 3 days ago
2 weeks 2 days ago
2 weeks 4 days ago
6 weeks 1 day ago
6 weeks 3 days ago
8 weeks 1 day ago
15 weeks 6 days ago
16 weeks 2 days ago
19 weeks 4 days ago