Openwashing
Open source solutions work best when paired with proprietary tech [Ed: It is a completely unscientific assertion that one need to rely on proprietary software. It's more like a belief system.]
INTRODUCING ACRA – An Open Source Database Security Suite
Design and Document APIs Faster with New Open Source Swagger UI and Editor
Open-Source Pimcore Digital Platform: Consolidating PIM/MDM, DAM, CMS & E-Commerce [Ed: This certainly looks like openwashing given that there's no visible access to all the source code]
With digital technology advancements - websites and web applications have evolved from static to rich and interactive customer experiences. User perception is most critical - so the poor, rushed design does not cut it anymore. User experience goes beyond on-screen design. It requires well defined web content management, product information management, digital asset management, omni-channel e-commerce and enterprise customer relationship management.
Boundless to Sponsor, Exhibit and Moderate Open Source Education Panel at AAG Annual Meeting
The Boundless platform is built upon open source technology and open APIs that generate actionable location intelligence across third-party apps, content services and plugins for enterprise applications. The company recently extended its proven GIS platform with Boundless Connect, a subscription service to the most comprehensive repository of GIS data, and Boundless Desktop, a full-featured, professional desktop GIS, bringing a powerful ecosystem of geospatial knowledge, tools and resources to the enterprise.
