Linux Plumbers Conference Call for Refereed Presentations
We are pleased to announce the Call for Refereed Presentation
Proposals for the 2017 edition of the Linux Plumbers Conference, which
will be held in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 13-15 September in conjunction
with The Linux Foundation Open Source Summit.
Refereed Presentations are 45 minutes in length and should focus on a
specific aspect of the “plumbing” in the Linux system. Examples of
Linux plumbing include core kernel subsystems, core libraries,
windowing systems, management tools, device support, media
creation/playback, and so on. The best presentations are not about
finished work, but rather problems, proposals, or proof-of-concept
solutions that require face-to-face discussions and debate.
Bosch Connected Experience: Eclipse Hono and MsgFlo
Since this is a hackathon, there is a competition on projects make in this event. To make the Hono-to-MsgFlo connectivity, and Flowhub visual programming capabilities more demoable, I ended up hacking together a quick example project — a Bosch XDK controlled air theremin.
Codes of Conduct
These days, most large FLOSS communities have a "Code of Conduct"; a document that outlines the acceptable (and possibly not acceptable) behaviour that contributors to the community should or should not exhibit. By writing such a document, a community can arm itself more strongly in the fight against trolls, harassment, and other forms of antisocial behaviour that is rampant on the anonymous medium that the Internet still is.
Writing a good code of conduct is no easy matter, however. I should know -- I've been involved in such a process twice; once for Debian, and once for FOSDEM. While I was the primary author for the Debian code of conduct, the same is not true for the FOSDEM one; I was involved, and I did comment on a few early drafts, but the core of FOSDEM's current code was written by another author. I had wanted to write a draft myself, but then this one arrived and I didn't feel like I could improve it, so it remained.
Keynote: Building and Motivating Engineering Teams - Camille Fournier, Senior Thinker and Raconteur
Maintaining respect is key to building a successful team, according to Camille Fournier, at the Open Source Leadership Summit in February.
Keynote: An Exploration of Citrix Delivery Networks by Danny Phillips
Growing Up Node by Trevor Livingston, HomeAway
Trevor Livingston, principal architect at HomeAway, offers insight on how to introduce Node into companies at Node.js Interactive.
