Leftovers: OSS and Sharing
GitLab scoops up developer communication and collaboration platform Gitter
GitLab gets more social, buying open source developer community Gitter
Surprise: Only 12% of top websites are using header bidding
Rubicon Project Pushes for Industry-wide Adoption of Prebid.js Open Source Wrapper in Header Bidding
Open Source in the Enterprise: Challenges and Myths
One of the most commonly cited challenges with open source in the enterprise is a lack of support, but Wright said that's really more of a myth.
How to Maintain Open Source Compliance After Code Changes
The previous article in this series covered how to establish a baseline for open source software compliance by finding exactly which open source software is already in use and under which licenses it is available. But how do you make sure that future revisions of the same product (or other products built using the initial baseline) stay compliant once the baseline is established?
Bloq Invests in Blockchain Innovation With BloqLabs, Joins Enterprise Ethereum Alliance
Bloq launches BloqLabs to link enterprises with open source blockchain projects
Bloq looks to connect enterprises with open source blockchain Innovations
Bloq Launches Blockchain Lab, Joins Enterprise Ethereum
Bloq Launches BloqLabs to Connect Enterprises with Open Source Blockchain Innovations
Bloq, a leader in the development of enterprise-grade blockchain solutions, has launched BloqLabs to expand its ongoing sponsorship and support of critical open source projects in the bitcoin and blockchain ecosystems.
Open Source Textbooks Could Save Students a Bundle
As the cost of college has skyrocketed, students and parents could soon get relief on expensive textbooks under the Textbook Cost Savings Act of 2017 that would provide funding to develop free open source learning materials.
“The state is moving rapidly towards free textbooks online,” said the bill’s sponsor Sen. Jim Rosapepe, D-Prince George’s, in an interview. “If the bill passes it will be state policy that we want to move in that direction as much as possible.”
Niryo One Open Source 6 Axis Robotic Arm (video)
A new 6 axis robotic arm has been created by the development team at Niryo based in Lille, France, which is both open source and can be powered by Arduino, Raspberry Pi and ROS.
How buying a 3D printer can save you money
If you're looking for free and open source designs to replicate on your desktop 3D printer, you have about two million choices.
Because the open source ethic is rooted so deeply in the 3D printing community, many of the consumer products you would normally buy are already among those millions of predesigned products. You can download the designs and save a lot of money. My group has shown in studies in both 2013 (on a self-built 3D printer) and 2017 (on an out-of-the box 3D printer) that peer-to-peer sharing prosumers (producing consumers) gain an incredible return on investment: > 100% at minimum and more likely ~1000% by 3D printing products to offset purchases only once a week.
What is the point of learning C?
Take a look at the TIOBE Programming Community Index — an indicator of the popularity of programming languages — and you'll see that Google's Go and, to a lesser extent, Dart and Perl are trending up. The venerable C, however, is a language whose popularity is plummeting, according to the index.
In a world where there is huge demand for mobile and web applications coded in higher-level languages that are easy to learn and debug and difficult to make mistakes in — at least compared to C — one might assume there’s no reason to bother with a low-level language that's going out of fashion.
