Linux and Android Devices
-
Ubuntu snaps expand to Orange Pi SBCs and a QorIQ SoC
Shenzhen Xunlong is launching an Ubuntu snap app store for its Orange Pi SBCs. Canonical also ported its snap-based Ubuntu Core distro to NXP’s LS1043A SoC.
Shenzhen Xunlong Software Co. Ltd has achieved considerable success with its Raspberry Pi compatible, open-spec Orange Pi SBCs. However, many buyers have avoided these amazingly low-cost boards due to spotty software support. Now, the company is partnering with Canonical to develop an Orange Pi App Store that packages Linux apps as Ubuntu “snaps,” the package technology used in Ubuntu Core. Canonical also announced that Ubuntu Core was now available on devices using NXP’s Cortex-A53 based QorIQ LS1043A SoC (see farther below).
-
NXP aims new MCUs and QorIQ SoCs at IoT
NXP announced a Linux-ready, dual ARMv8 QorIQ LS1028A SoC with TSN Ethernet, and unveiled several new MCUs including a tiny, 4x4mm MC9S08SUx.
-
PiSound, The Audio Card For The Raspberry Pi
Kids today are being loud with their ‘drum machines’ and ‘EDM’. Throw some Raspberry Pis at them, and there’s a need for a low-latency sound card with MIDI and all the other accouterments of the modern, Skrillex-haired rocker. That’s where PiSound comes in.
-
NetBSD adds RPi Zero support with 7.1 release
Raspberry Pi Zero users have another operating system to choose from, with the release of NetBSD 7.1.
The Pi Zero isn't the only development board added in the release: the ARM-based ODROID-C1 quad-core single board computer also gets its moment in the spotlight.
-
Open-source platform eases voice-controlled applications
The Matrix Voice is a Raspberry Pi-based or stand-alone dev board that allows makers and advanced industrial hardware developers alike to create voice-control apps within minutes, at attractive unit economics.
-
Making an Amazon Echo Compatible Linux System - Michael E Anderson, The PTR Group, Inc.
-
Android, iOS rampant as Windows phone sinks: Kantar [iophk: "overplays Microsofy size and importance"]
Kantar said in the top five European markets, Android enjoyed 74.3% of sales. iOS held 22.7%, with the iPhone 7 being the top-selling device in the UK, France and Germany.
-
Have We Seen a Concorde Moment in Cameraphone Design? Did we go through 'Peak Camera' already in our smartphone evolution?
Meanwhile in the familiar tech space of smartphones we may have had our 'Concorde Moment'. And that would have been in the area of camera phones. Not that the overall performance of a smartphone had somehow peaked - they keep getting more powerful in most ways - but no, I mean in the specific area of camera performance. We have seen the megapixel race for fitting more pixels to a cameraphone sensor reach a monster level at 41 megapixels with the Nokia 808 Pureview in 2012. This level was maintained in the Nokia Lumia 1020 released in 2013. However, in the four years since, no later versions of Nokia/Lumia/Microsoft flagship class smartphones have matched that camera pixel count or even come close. And cameras in rival phones have not come anywhere near close, with the 24 megapixel class being about the highest count we've seen elsewhere (so far). At least early signs of HMD's ownership of the Nokia brand now does not suggest a return to this 'super' class of megapixel count in the image sensor race. It does kind of suggest we may have had a 'Concorde moment' on that side of the matter.
-
Video: How to scale the Android display
-
Advantech and partners form Embedded Linux & Android Alliance
-
Timesys Joins Embedded Linux and Android™ Alliance (ELAA) as a Founding Member to Drive New Mobile and IoT Solutions
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
Linux on Servers and Networks
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 3 days ago
2 weeks 2 days ago
2 weeks 4 days ago
6 weeks 1 day ago
6 weeks 3 days ago
8 weeks 1 day ago
15 weeks 6 days ago
16 weeks 2 days ago
19 weeks 4 days ago