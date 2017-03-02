Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Linux and Android Devices

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 17th of March 2017 10:08:13 AM Filed under
Linux
Hardware
  • Ubuntu snaps expand to Orange Pi SBCs and a QorIQ SoC

    Shenzhen Xunlong is launching an Ubuntu snap app store for its Orange Pi SBCs. Canonical also ported its snap-based Ubuntu Core distro to NXP’s LS1043A SoC.

    Shenzhen Xunlong Software Co. Ltd has achieved considerable success with its Raspberry Pi compatible, open-spec Orange Pi SBCs. However, many buyers have avoided these amazingly low-cost boards due to spotty software support. Now, the company is partnering with Canonical to develop an Orange Pi App Store that packages Linux apps as Ubuntu “snaps,” the package technology used in Ubuntu Core. Canonical also announced that Ubuntu Core was now available on devices using NXP’s Cortex-A53 based QorIQ LS1043A SoC (see farther below).

  • NXP aims new MCUs and QorIQ SoCs at IoT

    NXP announced a Linux-ready, dual ARMv8 QorIQ LS1028A SoC with TSN Ethernet, and unveiled several new MCUs including a tiny, 4x4mm MC9S08SUx.

  • PiSound, The Audio Card For The Raspberry Pi

    Kids today are being loud with their ‘drum machines’ and ‘EDM’. Throw some Raspberry Pis at them, and there’s a need for a low-latency sound card with MIDI and all the other accouterments of the modern, Skrillex-haired rocker. That’s where PiSound comes in.

  • NetBSD adds RPi Zero support with 7.1 release

    Raspberry Pi Zero users have another operating system to choose from, with the release of NetBSD 7.1.

    The Pi Zero isn't the only development board added in the release: the ARM-based ODROID-C1 quad-core single board computer also gets its moment in the spotlight.

  • Open-source platform eases voice-controlled applications

    The Matrix Voice is a Raspberry Pi-based or stand-alone dev board that allows makers and advanced industrial hardware developers alike to create voice-control apps within minutes, at attractive unit economics.

  • Making an Amazon Echo Compatible Linux System - Michael E Anderson, The PTR Group, Inc.
  • Android, iOS rampant as Windows phone sinks: Kantar [iophk: "overplays Microsofy size and importance"]

    Kantar said in the top five European markets, Android enjoyed 74.3% of sales. iOS held 22.7%, with the iPhone 7 being the top-selling device in the UK, France and Germany.

  • Have We Seen a Concorde Moment in Cameraphone Design? Did we go through 'Peak Camera' already in our smartphone evolution?

    Meanwhile in the familiar tech space of smartphones we may have had our 'Concorde Moment'. And that would have been in the area of camera phones. Not that the overall performance of a smartphone had somehow peaked - they keep getting more powerful in most ways - but no, I mean in the specific area of camera performance. We have seen the megapixel race for fitting more pixels to a cameraphone sensor reach a monster level at 41 megapixels with the Nokia 808 Pureview in 2012. This level was maintained in the Nokia Lumia 1020 released in 2013. However, in the four years since, no later versions of Nokia/Lumia/Microsoft flagship class smartphones have matched that camera pixel count or even come close. And cameras in rival phones have not come anywhere near close, with the 24 megapixel class being about the highest count we've seen elsewhere (so far). At least early signs of HMD's ownership of the Nokia brand now does not suggest a return to this 'super' class of megapixel count in the image sensor race. It does kind of suggest we may have had a 'Concorde moment' on that side of the matter.

  • Video: How to scale the Android display
  • Advantech and partners form Embedded Linux & Android Alliance
  • Timesys Joins Embedded Linux and Android™ Alliance (ELAA) as a Founding Member to Drive New Mobile and IoT Solutions
»

More in Tux Machines

Today in Techrights

today's leftovers

  • Munich's desktop Linux was 'working fine' before politicians decreed return to Windows

    That is the claim of Karl-Heinz Schneider, the head of IT at the City of Munich's IT services provider [email protected], the company behind the City's desktop Linux implementation. In an interview, he claimed that there were no "compelling technical reasons" for the authority to order a migration back to Windows, suggesting that political interference was behind the move.

  • Joyent + Shippable Fireside Chat
    Shippable CEO, Avi Cavale and Joyent CTO, Bryan Cantrill join for a fireside chat to learn what both organizations are currently up to, and what contributions are ahead for the microservices ecosystem.
  • KDE neon With Testing Translations
    For the longest time, the plan was to equip KDE neon’s Developer Editions with translations. As the Developer Editions are built directly from our Git repositories and we do not maintain translations alongside the source code, there is a bit of a problem as the build somehow needs to bridge the gap between code and translations. It’s fortunate that I also happen to work on ReleaseMe, a KDE tarball release application, and rebuilt it from scratch years ago already, so it supports third party usage of some of its functionality.
  • GNOME 3.24 RC2 Released
    The final GNOME 3.23 development release is out ahead of next week's planned GNOME 3.24 debut.
  • PHP version 7.0.17 and 7.1.3
  • Freexian’s report about Debian Long Term Support, February 2017
    Like each month, here comes a report about the work of paid contributors to Debian LTS.
  • LXLE 16.04.2 GNU/Linux Distro to Bring All the Goodies from Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS
    The developer of the LXLE GNU/Linux distribution announced the immediate availability for download of the Beta build of his upcoming LXLE 16.04.2 release. LXLE 16.04.2 Beta is here to address various of the issues that have been discovered since the previous version of the distro, namely LXLE 16.04.1, but also to improve some of the functionalities and sync the software repositories with the upstream ones of the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system.

Linux on Servers and Networks

  • Parity Check: Expectations Around Monitoring Have Changed
    Monitoring software company BigPanda recently published its second annual State of Monitoring report, which provides data and a few answers. It is based on responses from over 1,500 IT pros. When comparing the 2017 and 2016 reports we found that many things have not changed. The top IT concerns are about security and downtime. The top IT monitoring challenges are quick remediation of service disruptions, getting money to buy monitoring tools and reducing the number of unimportant alerts being generated. Interestingly, even the top performance key performance indicators (KPIs) are the same, with customer satisfaction cited by 73 percent, followed service level agreements (SLAs) compliance, incident volume and mean time to repair (MTTR).
  • IT Automation Best Practices for Network Engineers and Architects
    Software-defined networking (SDN) for L2 and L3 (layer two and three) networking and network function virtualization (NFV) for L4-L7 network services have remained elusive for many IT departments due to the lack of maturation of the technology or specialized skills needed to implement them. But, network automation doesn’t have to be an all or nothing proposition. Software-defined approaches for application and networking services combined with scripting and orchestration tools such as Ansible are enabling practical approaches to network automation that doesn’t require boiling the ocean. In this article, I’ll examine some best practices for network automation in L4-L7 services that can drive immediate improvements in your network.
  • Serverless: Redefining DevOps
    There is a dramatic shift underway in how many in house, and commercial, DevOps tools are being created and used The growth in interest in serverless computing continues at pace, and for many organisations serverless technologies such as AWS Lambda, Azure Functions or Google Cloud Functions are becoming an essential part of their development and operations toolkit.
  • IT Workers Say Their Companies Are Migrating to Virtual Infrastructures, Study Says
    An overwhelming 86 percent of respondents to a Chef survey of IT practitioners have completed or are in the progress of migrating from a physical infrastructure to a virtual one. Chef interviewed more than 1,500 global IT workers that use Chef servers and found that many emerging and legacy technologies are being rebuilt around the needs of developers. In addition, companies are piloting and adapting new technologies like cloud, containers, and microservices in search of speed.
  • ARM Antes Up For An HPC Software Stack
    The HPC community is trying to solve the critical compute challenges of next generation high performance computing and ARM considers itself well-positioned to act as a catalyst in this regard. Applications like machine learning and scientific computing are driving demands for orders of magnitude improvements in capacity, capability and efficiency to achieve exascale computing for next generation deployments. ARM has been taking a co-design approach with the ecosystem from silicon to system design to application development to provide innovative solutions that address this challenge. The recent Allinea acquisition is one example of ARM’s commitment to HPC, but ARM has worked with the HPC community to develop compilers, libraries, and other key tools that are now available for ARM HPC deployments in 2017.
  • Mesosphere Extends Data Services Reach
    In general, Hsu says, IT organizations are making it clear that they need platforms that go well beyond merely orchestrating containers and images. Applications running in production environments require access to a full range of services that IT operations teams need to be able to manage at scale, he says. Container orchestration engines such as Kubernetes may meet the requirements of an individual developer, but most IT operations teams are looking manage multiple applications accessing hundreds of services that all need to be centrally managed, says Hsu.

today's howtos

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6