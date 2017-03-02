Kernel Space/Linux
-
EXT4 Patch For Statx Support
The statx system call was added to Linux 4.11 for providing enhanced file stats. While the statx() system call is in place for Linux 4.11, not all of the file-systems yet support it.
-
TEE Subsystem Proposed For Linux 4.12 Kernel
Linaro developers are hoping to merge the generic TEE subsystem into the Linux 4.12 kernel this spring.
TEE is short for the Trusted Execution Environment and is a trusted OS running in a secure environment, such as TrustZone on ARM CPUs or a separate secure co-processor. We've previously covered the work on TEE for Linux and obviously not everyone is happy about "trusted" computing efforts on Linux and implementations like TEE.
-
Bcachefs Brings New On-Disk Format With Encryption, Better Multi-Device Support
-
Bcachefs - encryption, fsck, and more
It's been far too long since the last announcement - lots of stuff has been
happening. The biggest milestone has been all the breaking on disk format
changes finally landing, but there's been lots of other stuff going on, too.
On the subject of the breaking on disk format changes - there's an excellent
chance this'll be the last breaking change, so if you're thinking about trying
out bcachefs this is an excellent time. Also, if you have a filesystem in the
old format, code to read your filesystem is available in the bcachefs-v0 braches
of both linux-bcache and bcache-tools.
-
