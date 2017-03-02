today's leftovers
-
Munich's desktop Linux was 'working fine' before politicians decreed return to Windows
That is the claim of Karl-Heinz Schneider, the head of IT at the City of Munich's IT services provider [email protected], the company behind the City's desktop Linux implementation. In an interview, he claimed that there were no "compelling technical reasons" for the authority to order a migration back to Windows, suggesting that political interference was behind the move.
-
Joyent + Shippable Fireside Chat
Shippable CEO, Avi Cavale and Joyent CTO, Bryan Cantrill join for a fireside chat to learn what both organizations are currently up to, and what contributions are ahead for the microservices ecosystem.
-
KDE neon With Testing Translations
For the longest time, the plan was to equip KDE neon’s Developer Editions with translations. As the Developer Editions are built directly from our Git repositories and we do not maintain translations alongside the source code, there is a bit of a problem as the build somehow needs to bridge the gap between code and translations.
It’s fortunate that I also happen to work on ReleaseMe, a KDE tarball release application, and rebuilt it from scratch years ago already, so it supports third party usage of some of its functionality.
-
GNOME 3.24 RC2 Released
The final GNOME 3.23 development release is out ahead of next week's planned GNOME 3.24 debut.
-
PHP version 7.0.17 and 7.1.3
-
Freexian’s report about Debian Long Term Support, February 2017
Like each month, here comes a report about the work of paid contributors to Debian LTS.
-
LXLE 16.04.2 GNU/Linux Distro to Bring All the Goodies from Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS
The developer of the LXLE GNU/Linux distribution announced the immediate availability for download of the Beta build of his upcoming LXLE 16.04.2 release.
LXLE 16.04.2 Beta is here to address various of the issues that have been discovered since the previous version of the distro, namely LXLE 16.04.1, but also to improve some of the functionalities and sync the software repositories with the upstream ones of the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system.
-
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
Linux on Servers and Networks
today's howtos
