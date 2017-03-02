Today in Techrights
- The EPO’s Abuses and Claims of Immunity From Prosecution Increasingly Fracture the Dutch Establishment
- UPC Fake News Rising Sharply as Door Closes for Unitary Patent Ratification and Jo Johnson ‘Needs’ to Believe the UPC Will Actually Happen
- Whenever Battistelli’s EPO Says Something These Days, Safest to Just Assume It’s a Lie (Because It Typically Is)
- A Fight Over Patent Quality in the United States
- German Media is Not Covering EPO Scandals and Instead Repeating Patently False Claims From EPO Management
- Links 17/3/2017: ‘Guetzli’ JPEG Encoder, Updates From Munich
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
Linux on Servers and Networks
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 3 days ago
2 weeks 2 days ago
2 weeks 4 days ago
6 weeks 1 day ago
6 weeks 3 days ago
8 weeks 1 day ago
15 weeks 6 days ago
16 weeks 2 days ago
19 weeks 4 days ago