Heterogeneous Memory Management Is Still Planning For Linux 4.12
If longtime open-source Linux graphics developer Jerome Glisse has his way, the long-awaited Heterogeneous Memory Management (HMM) support will be merged for the Linux 4.12 kernel.
HMM has been the multi-year effort to allow device memory to be transparently used by any device process and for mirroring process address space on a device. This has big implications for modern graphics hardware among other devices. NVIDIA has been one of the companies supporting the HMM effort heavily while it should also be of relevance to AMD and other GPU vendors, FPGA hardware, and other possible use-cases.
