Security Leftovers
Bruce Schneier on New Security Threats from the Internet of Things
Security expert Bruce Schneier says we're creating an Internet that senses, thinks, and acts, which is is the classic definition of a robot. “I contend that we're building a world-sized robot without even realizing it,” he said recently at the Open Source Leadership Summit (OSLS).
In his talk, Schneier explained this idea of a world-sized robot, created out of the Internet, that has no single consciousness, no single goal, and no single creator. You can think of it, he says, as an Internet that affects the world in a direct physical manner. This means Internet security becomes everything security.
And, as the Internet physically affects our world, the threats become greater. “It’s the same computers, it could be the same operating systems, the same apps, the same vulnerability, but there’s a fundamental difference between when your spreadsheet crashes, and you lose your data, and when your car crashes and you lose your life,” Schneier said.
Positive Technologies Discovers And Fixes A Dangerous 7-Year Old Linux Kernel Vulnerability
Researchers find seven years old Linux flaw
Eight-year-old security flaw in Linux kernel patched
Security flaw found in WhatsApp, Telegram: researchers
The vulnerability made it possible for an attacker to booby-trap a digital image with malicious code that could spring into action after the picture is clicked on for viewing, according to Check Point.
Ubuntu: A follow-up on 32-bit powerpc architecture
Dear developers, Last year, I wrote[1] to let you know that the powerpc architecture would be dropped from zesty as of Feature Freeze. We are well into Feature Freeze at this point, so an update is overdue. As of Feature Freeze in February, the status is that powerpc packages are no longer considered for proposed-migration, and we have discontinued all CD image builds for powerpc in zesty.
Consortium aims to unify Linux and Android IoT
Advantech and nine firms, including Retronix, ThunderSoft, Canonical, and Timesys, launched an Embedded Linux & Android Alliance (ELAA) for IoT standards. Just when we thought there couldn’t possibly be another IoT organization promising to usher us into the nirvana of true interoperability, here comes the Embedded Linux & Android Alliance (ELAA). For all we know, ELAA will be the one we’re all talking about in the coming years as opposed to the Open Connectivity Foundation (OCF) or AllSeen/AllJoyn and other would-be IoT saviors.
Microsoft Signals Time to Move to GNU/Linux
