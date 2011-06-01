Security expert Bruce Schneier says we're creating an Internet that senses, thinks, and acts, which is is the classic definition of a robot. “I contend that we're building a world-sized robot without even realizing it,” he said recently at the Open Source Leadership Summit (OSLS).

In his talk, Schneier explained this idea of a world-sized robot, created out of the Internet, that has no single consciousness, no single goal, and no single creator. You can think of it, he says, as an Internet that affects the world in a direct physical manner. This means Internet security becomes everything security.

And, as the Internet physically affects our world, the threats become greater. “It’s the same computers, it could be the same operating systems, the same apps, the same vulnerability, but there’s a fundamental difference between when your spreadsheet crashes, and you lose your data, and when your car crashes and you lose your life,” Schneier said.