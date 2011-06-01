Ubuntu: A follow-up on 32-bit powerpc architecture Dear developers, Last year, I wrote[1] to let you know that the powerpc architecture would be dropped from zesty as of Feature Freeze. We are well into Feature Freeze at this point, so an update is overdue. As of Feature Freeze in February, the status is that powerpc packages are no longer considered for proposed-migration, and we have discontinued all CD image builds for powerpc in zesty.

Consortium aims to unify Linux and Android IoT Advantech and nine firms, including Retronix, ThunderSoft, Canonical, and Timesys, launched an Embedded Linux & Android Alliance (ELAA) for IoT standards. Just when we thought there couldn’t possibly be another IoT organization promising to usher us into the nirvana of true interoperability, here comes the Embedded Linux & Android Alliance (ELAA). For all we know, ELAA will be the one we’re all talking about in the coming years as opposed to the Open Connectivity Foundation (OCF) or AllSeen/AllJoyn and other would-be IoT saviors.