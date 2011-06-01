Wine 2.4 Has Fixes for Aliens vs. Predator, The Next BIG Thing, and Nvidia GPUs

The Wine 2.4 development release is now available for download continuing the road to the next major update of the free and open source implementation of Windows on Unix. Also: Wine 2.4 Released, Still Working Towards Direct3D CSMT

Linux Kernel 3.2.87 LTS Released with Networking Improvements, Updated Drivers

Linux kernel developer Ben Hutchings announced the release and immediate availability of the eighty-seventh maintenance update to the oldest long-term supported Linux 3.2 kernel series. Also: Linux Kernel 3.12.72 LTS Brings Updated SCSI and Wireless Drivers, Various Fixes

Gimp 2.8 Reviewed: Open-Source Photo Editor

Although its learning curve is too steep for novices, GIMP is free and has a nice set of photo editing tools within an open-source program that should appeal to geek photographers who like to control their editing environment.