Android Leftovers
New Android O rumours point to three long overdue feature additions
Google is likely to introduce the Android O operating system at its I/O expo in May, but so far we know very little about what the 14th major version of Android will bring to the party.
Sure, there’s been hints relating to the name, but in terms of features, very little has been able to sneak out of Mountain View.
That may have changed on Friday with rumours suggesting at least three major feature additions to the mobile operating system.
Samsung Gear S3 Frontier ultimate luxury rival lands running Android Wear 2.0
SAMSUNG may have some serious competition with Tag Heuer and now Mont Blanc launching ultimate Android Wear 2.0 powered smartwatches.
The Montblanc Summit is another luxury Android Wear watch, starting at $890
Montblanc's first smartwatch is a big lump of Android Wear luxury
The race to combine old-school luxury brands with modern technology is well and truly on, as today Montblanc joins Tag Heuer in rolling out its own Android Wear watch. The Montblanc Summit is the company's first venture into the digital timekeeping world, bringing with it some of the expertise Montblanc has for crafting mechanical timepieces. I got to see and wear this fancified Android Wear watch in London today, sitting down with Montblanc's director of new technologies, Felix Obschonka, to discuss the thinking behind the Summit.
Huawei P10 Lite is official — launching Mar. 31 for £299
LG G6 now available to pre-order in the U.S.
OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Start Receiving Android 7.1.1 Nougat-Based OxygenOS 4.1 Update
ESTI’s Eye Is A Smart iPhone Case That Also Runs Android
Google Launches Family Link, Now Remotely Control Your Kids’ Android Phone
today's howtos
Red Hat News
Wine 2.4 Has Fixes for Aliens vs. Predator, The Next BIG Thing, and Nvidia GPUs
The Wine 2.4 development release is now available for download continuing the road to the next major update of the free and open source implementation of Windows on Unix. Also: Wine 2.4 Released, Still Working Towards Direct3D CSMT
