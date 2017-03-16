Red Hat News
-
Red Hat Adds New NIST Certification for OpenSCAP, Expands Footprint for Open IT Security Standards
Red Hat, Inc. (RHT), the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that OpenSCAP 1.2, an open source Security Content Automation Protocol (SCAP) scanner, has been certified by the National Institute of Standards and Technology as a U.S. government evaluated configuration and vulnerability scanner for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 and 7-based systems. This certification shows that OpenSCAP can analyze and evaluate security automation content correctly and has the functionality and documentation required by NIST to run in sensitive, security-conscious environments.
-
Next Weeks Broker Price Targets For Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT)
-
Red Hat, Inc. (RHT): A Detailed Look at its Institutional Ownership
-
Lookout for Price Target? Red Hat, Inc. (RHT), Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP)
-
Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Red Hat Inc (RHT): Worst Slump in Four Years
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Red Hat News
Android Leftovers
Wine 2.4 Has Fixes for Aliens vs. Predator, The Next BIG Thing, and Nvidia GPUs
The Wine 2.4 development release is now available for download continuing the road to the next major update of the free and open source implementation of Windows on Unix. Also: Wine 2.4 Released, Still Working Towards Direct3D CSMT
Recent comments
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 3 days ago
2 weeks 3 days ago
2 weeks 5 days ago
6 weeks 1 day ago
6 weeks 4 days ago
8 weeks 2 days ago
15 weeks 6 days ago
16 weeks 2 days ago
19 weeks 5 days ago