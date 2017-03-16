Language Selection

  • Raspberry Pi competitor taps Ubuntu community

    The Orange Pi compute module is based on a quad-core 64 bit ARM Cortex A7 Allwinner SoC. It is available in several models from the entry level Orange Pi Zero to the 2Gb of RAM Orange Pi Plus 2.

    The app store allows developers to share their applications, projects and scripts between themselves and with the wider Orange Pi community.

  • Ubuntu App Store Created For Orange Pi Mini PC

    Canonical has announced the launch of a dedicated Ubuntu App Store for the Orange Pi mini PC providing a wide range of different applications that can be easily installed on the single board computer.

    To recap the Orange Pi mini PC is equipped with a quad-core 64 bit ARM Cortex A7 Allwinner SoC and is available in a number of different versions from the entry level Orange Pi Zero to the 2GB of RAM Orange Pi Plus 2.

  • Canonical Goes Long for Ubuntu Server Support

    When it comes to production-grade deployments of operating systems on servers, some servers systems will stay in production longer than others. While consumers refresh hardware and software rapidly, that is typically not always the case for many different reasons, in enterprise deployments.

Wine 2.4 Has Fixes for Aliens vs. Predator, The Next BIG Thing, and Nvidia GPUs

The Wine 2.4 development release is now available for download continuing the road to the next major update of the free and open source implementation of Windows on Unix. Read more Also: Wine 2.4 Released, Still Working Towards Direct3D CSMT

