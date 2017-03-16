Leftovers: OSS
A Bell Labs-inspired initiative for open-source blockchain projects
Bloq, a startup dedicated to developing enterprise-grade blockchain software, has launched an initiative to support open-source projects in the bitcoin and blockchain industry.
The initiative, called BloqLabs, appears to be an extension of Bloq's prior commitment to fostering the independent software projects of some of its employees.
Status Introduces CommitETH – A Tool Designed to Foster Open Source Software Development
Status is a messenger and browser to access the decentralized web of Ethereum. With the high level goals of preserving the collective right of humans to privacy, mitigating the risk of censorship, and promoting economic trade in a transparent, open manner, Status is building a community where anyone is welcome to join and contribute to the cause.
18F releases open-source web design guidelines, code library
18F, the General Services Administration’s tech incubator, has announced the release of the U.S. Web Design Standards — easy-to-implement, open source code to allow government developers to quickly create or update websites.
Version 1.0 of the library includes guidelines for forms, typography, buttons, alerts and more to assist in the quick creation of “trustworthy, accessible and consistent digital government services” that sport a modern feel. Mobile performance-optimized and advanced components (like mapping and data visualization) are being evaluated for future builds.
ETSI is Bullish on the Results of Its First NFV Interoperability Tests
The European Telecommunication Standards Institute (ETSI) recently put on a plugtest event in Madrid, Spain, where 35 commercial and open source implementations were tested for interoperability, and it saw promising results as released in its report.
LinkedIn donates Flashback mocking tool to open source
today's howtos
Red Hat News
Android Leftovers
Wine 2.4 Has Fixes for Aliens vs. Predator, The Next BIG Thing, and Nvidia GPUs
The Wine 2.4 development release is now available for download continuing the road to the next major update of the free and open source implementation of Windows on Unix. Also: Wine 2.4 Released, Still Working Towards Direct3D CSMT
