Mesa 13.0.6 Graphics Stack Promises Better Vulkan Drivers, over 100 Improvements
Collabora's Emil Velikov informed the community about the upcoming availability of the sixth maintenance update to the Mesa 13.0 3D Graphics Library for Linux-based operating systems.
Mesa 13.0.6 should arrive soon and promises to be a major patch adding over 100 improvements to various of the shipped graphics drivers, including all Gallium ones, for which various reported crashes have been resolved, as well as r300 with a fix for an old regression that should improve support for BE hardware.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Mesa 13.0.6 Graphics Stack Promises Better Vulkan Drivers, over 100 Improvements
Collabora's Emil Velikov informed the community about the upcoming availability of the sixth maintenance update to the Mesa 13.0 3D Graphics Library for Linux-based operating systems. Mesa 13.0.6 should arrive soon and promises to be a major patch adding over 100 improvements to various of the shipped graphics drivers, including all Gallium ones, for which various reported crashes have been resolved, as well as r300 with a fix for an old regression that should improve support for BE hardware.
Leftovers: OSS
Linux and FOSS Events
Leftovers: Ubuntu
Recent comments
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 4 days ago
2 weeks 3 days ago
2 weeks 5 days ago
6 weeks 1 day ago
6 weeks 4 days ago
8 weeks 2 days ago
15 weeks 6 days ago
16 weeks 3 days ago
19 weeks 5 days ago