Zorin OS 12.1 Education Is Here

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 18th of March 2017 09:19:08 AM Filed under
GNU
Linux

We are pleased to announce the release of Zorin OS 12.1 Education. Zorin OS 12.1 Education pairs the latest and greatest software with educational apps that make learning better and more impactful.

This new release of Zorin OS Education takes advantage of the new features and enhancements in Zorin OS 12, our biggest release ever. These include an all new desktop environment, a new way to install software, entirely new desktop apps and much more. You can find more information about what’s new in Zorin OS 12 here.

Kernel Space: Linux, Graphics

GNOME News: GNOME 3.24, Recipes 1.0

  • A Look At The Changes & New Features Of GNOME 3.24
    With GNOME 3.24 due to be released next week, I've spent some time trying out the latest, near-final packages using Fedora Rawhide. The experience has been good and from my initial impressions it appears to be another reliable update to the GNOME Shell experience. Here are some screenshots and a recap of the new features and changes for this six-month update to this open-source desktop environment.
  • Recipes 1.0
    Recipes looks pretty good in GNOME Software already, but one thing is missing: No documentation costs us a perfect rating. Thankfully, Paul Cutler has shown up and started to fill this gap, so we can get the last icon turned blue with the next release.

Mesa 13.0.6 Graphics Stack Promises Better Vulkan Drivers, over 100 Improvements

Collabora's Emil Velikov informed the community about the upcoming availability of the sixth maintenance update to the Mesa 13.0 3D Graphics Library for Linux-based operating systems. Mesa 13.0.6 should arrive soon and promises to be a major patch adding over 100 improvements to various of the shipped graphics drivers, including all Gallium ones, for which various reported crashes have been resolved, as well as r300 with a fix for an old regression that should improve support for BE hardware. Read more

Leftovers: OSS

  • A Bell Labs-inspired initiative for open-source blockchain projects
    Bloq, a startup dedicated to developing enterprise-grade blockchain software, has launched an initiative to support open-source projects in the bitcoin and blockchain industry. The initiative, called BloqLabs, appears to be an extension of Bloq's prior commitment to fostering the independent software projects of some of its employees.
  • Status Introduces CommitETH – A Tool Designed to Foster Open Source Software Development
    Status is a messenger and browser to access the decentralized web of Ethereum. With the high level goals of preserving the collective right of humans to privacy, mitigating the risk of censorship, and promoting economic trade in a transparent, open manner, Status is building a community where anyone is welcome to join and contribute to the cause.
  • 18F releases open-source web design guidelines, code library
    18F, the General Services Administration’s tech incubator, has announced the release of the U.S. Web Design Standards — easy-to-implement, open source code to allow government developers to quickly create or update websites. Version 1.0 of the library includes guidelines for forms, typography, buttons, alerts and more to assist in the quick creation of “trustworthy, accessible and consistent digital government services” that sport a modern feel. Mobile performance-optimized and advanced components (like mapping and data visualization) are being evaluated for future builds.
  • ETSI is Bullish on the Results of Its First NFV Interoperability Tests
    The European Telecommunication Standards Institute (ETSI) recently put on a plugtest event in Madrid, Spain, where 35 commercial and open source implementations were tested for interoperability, and it saw promising results as released in its report.
  • LinkedIn donates Flashback mocking tool to open source [Ed: FOSS is not a "donation", it's just practical business sense]

