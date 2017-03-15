Zorin OS 12.1 Education Is Here
We are pleased to announce the release of Zorin OS 12.1 Education. Zorin OS 12.1 Education pairs the latest and greatest software with educational apps that make learning better and more impactful.
This new release of Zorin OS Education takes advantage of the new features and enhancements in Zorin OS 12, our biggest release ever. These include an all new desktop environment, a new way to install software, entirely new desktop apps and much more. You can find more information about what’s new in Zorin OS 12 here.
