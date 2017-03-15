Development News/Languages
-
Principles for C programming
In the words of Doug Gwyn, “Unix was not designed to stop you from doing stupid things, because that would also stop you from doing clever things”. C is a very powerful tool, but it is to be used with care and discipline. Learning this discipline is well worth the effort, because C is one of the best programming languages ever made. A disciplined C programmer will…
-
Growing Young FOSS Programmers With Help of Scratch and Al Sweigart
If your young child is showing an interest in learning computers, an introduction to Scratch and these instructional videos by Al Sweigart might be in order.
-
The RedMonk Programming Language Rankings: January 2017
Besides the above plot, which can be difficult to parse even at full size, we offer the following numerical rankings. As will be observed, this run produced several ties which are reflected below (they are listed out here alphabetically rather than consolidated as ties because the latter approach led to misunderstandings). Note that this is actually a list of the Top 23 languages, not Top 20, because of said ties.
-
Algorithm Time Complexity and Big O Notation
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel Space: Linux, Graphics
GNOME News: GNOME 3.24, Recipes 1.0
Mesa 13.0.6 Graphics Stack Promises Better Vulkan Drivers, over 100 Improvements
Collabora's Emil Velikov informed the community about the upcoming availability of the sixth maintenance update to the Mesa 13.0 3D Graphics Library for Linux-based operating systems. Mesa 13.0.6 should arrive soon and promises to be a major patch adding over 100 improvements to various of the shipped graphics drivers, including all Gallium ones, for which various reported crashes have been resolved, as well as r300 with a fix for an old regression that should improve support for BE hardware.
Leftovers: OSS
Recent comments
1 week 3 days ago
1 week 4 days ago
2 weeks 3 days ago
2 weeks 5 days ago
6 weeks 2 days ago
6 weeks 4 days ago
8 weeks 2 days ago
16 weeks 28 min ago
16 weeks 3 days ago
19 weeks 5 days ago