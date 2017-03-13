Linux on Servers
What is Linux VPS Hosting?
Basically, Linux VPS stands for a virtual private server running on a Linux system. A virtual private server is a virtual server hosted on a physical server. A server is virtual if it runs in a host computer’s memory. The host computer, in turn, can run a few other virtual servers.
How the cloud can kickstart your business
So, you’re a developer with a great tech idea. You have a vision for a world-beating product, perhaps even one that defines a new category. But the journey from idea to execution is long, painful, and often expensive. The cloud can help developers realize their dreams while minimizing capital outlay. Here’s how.
In the early days and even into maturity, startups are experimenting. They are testing assumptions, prototyping new features and ideally looking at usage patterns to see how these features are being received. The technology to support this cycle of innovation can be one of the most critical costs for a tech startup. Developing, testing and deploying these experiments isn’t cheap. No startup wants to buy and maintain its own server technology while it churns new ideas. Infrastructure is a distraction for these companies.
NFV vs. VNF: What's the difference?
Networking professionals sometimes use the terms virtual network functions, or VNF, and network functions virtualization, or NFV, interchangeably, which can be a source of confusion. However, if we refer to the NFV specifications the European Telecommunications Standards Institute, or ETSI, sets forth, it becomes clear the two acronyms have related but distinct meanings.
A Short Review of deepin 15.4 GNU/Linux Beta
deepin 15.4 GNU/Linux will be released in April 2017. Here is a review of its Beta Version showing some interesting aspects: memory usage, new appearances, new programs, and more. This new 15.4 has big improvements in its user interface, making it more beautiful, plus a new program called Deepin Screen Recorder. It's very interesting for any GNU/Linux user to take a look. This review is a continuation of our previous review in 2016 for Deepin 15.3 GNU/Linux.
5 Innovative Linux Operating Systems You Should Try Today
There are many, many Linux operating systems out there, variations upon a theme. Each one unique in their behavior, and appearance. In this flurry of operating systems however, a few stand out in regards to what they bring to the table. And the word for that can only be described as innovative.
Red Hat Financial News
Leftovers: Ubuntu and Debian
