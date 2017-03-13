Language Selection

Saturday 18th of March 2017
Server
  • What is Linux VPS Hosting?

    Basically, Linux VPS stands for a virtual private server running on a Linux system. A virtual private server is a virtual server hosted on a physical server. A server is virtual if it runs in a host computer’s memory. The host computer, in turn, can run a few other virtual servers.

  • How the cloud can kickstart your business

    So, you’re a developer with a great tech idea. You have a vision for a world-beating product, perhaps even one that defines a new category. But the journey from idea to execution is long, painful, and often expensive. The cloud can help developers realize their dreams while minimizing capital outlay. Here’s how.

    In the early days and even into maturity, startups are experimenting. They are testing assumptions, prototyping new features and ideally looking at usage patterns to see how these features are being received. The technology to support this cycle of innovation can be one of the most critical costs for a tech startup. Developing, testing and deploying these experiments isn’t cheap. No startup wants to buy and maintain its own server technology while it churns new ideas. Infrastructure is a distraction for these companies.

  • NFV vs. VNF: What's the difference?

    Networking professionals sometimes use the terms virtual network functions, or VNF, and network functions virtualization, or NFV, interchangeably, which can be a source of confusion. However, if we refer to the NFV specifications the European Telecommunications Standards Institute, or ETSI, sets forth, it becomes clear the two acronyms have related but distinct meanings.

A Short Review of deepin 15.4 GNU/Linux Beta

deepin 15.4 GNU/Linux will be released in April 2017. Here is a review of its Beta Version showing some interesting aspects: memory usage, new appearances, new programs, and more. This new 15.4 has big improvements in its user interface, making it more beautiful, plus a new program called Deepin Screen Recorder. It's very interesting for any GNU/Linux user to take a look. This review is a continuation of our previous review in 2016 for Deepin 15.3 GNU/Linux. Read more

5 Innovative Linux Operating Systems You Should Try Today

There are many, many Linux operating systems out there, variations upon a theme. Each one unique in their behavior, and appearance. In this flurry of operating systems however, a few stand out in regards to what they bring to the table. And the word for that can only be described as innovative. Read more

Red Hat Financial News

Leftovers: Ubuntu and Debian

  • Pre-order your own disk with Ubuntu 17.04
    Ladies and gentlemen, it is the same time of the year again. It is March, and it means that the release of the next generation of your favourite operating system will be released in a month's time! Yes, Ubuntu 17.04 is less than a month away. Many of you already looking for downloading of your own ISO image of the system. Yes, that's the next version, codenamed ZestyZapus. But many of you are not so lucky, and will need to wait longer, because you can not or do not want to create their own DVDs with operating system images. We can help!
  • Longtime Ubuntu Contributor, Cloud Liaison Leaving Canonical
    After being at Canonical for nearly one decade, Jorge Castro is leaving his work on the Ubuntu Cloud and joining a new startup. Jorge Castro had been at Canonical since 2007, while he had contributed to Ubuntu all the way back to 2004. At Canonical he started out in developer relations and for the past number of years was a cloud liaison and most recently was serving within the Kubernetes team.
  • Patterns for Testing Debian Packages
    At the and of 2016 I had the pleasure to attend the 11th Latin American Conference on Pattern Languages of Programs, a.k.a SugarLoaf PLoP. PLoP is a series of conferences on Patterns (as in “Design Patterns”), a subject that I appreciate a lot. Each of the PLoP conferences but the original main “big” conference has a funny name. SugarLoaf PLoP is called that way because its very first edition was held in Rio de Janeiro, so the organizers named it after a very famous mountain in Rio. The name stuck even though a long time has passed since it was held in Rio for the last time. 2016 was actually the first time SugarLoaf PLoP was held outside of Brazil, finally justifying the “Latin American” part of its name.

